Pigeoncoin (PGN) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last Week

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 19th. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $176,290.13 and $3,755.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012019 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

