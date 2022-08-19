Pillar (PLR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.42 Million

Pillar (PLR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $1,278.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pillar has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,057.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003706 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002427 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00126460 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00032962 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00075438 BTC.

Pillar Coin Profile

Pillar is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io.

Buying and Selling Pillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

