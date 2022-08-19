Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Sells $111,005.04 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $111,005.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 496,897 shares in the company, valued at $11,597,575.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Friday, July 15th, Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00.

Pinterest Trading Up 0.3 %

PINS stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 212.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PINS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price objective on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.76.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.