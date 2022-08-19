Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Sells $111,005.04 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2022

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINSGet Rating) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $111,005.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 496,897 shares in the company, valued at $11,597,575.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 15th, Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56.
  • On Thursday, June 23rd, Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00.

Pinterest Trading Up 0.3 %

PINS stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 212.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PINS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price objective on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.76.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

