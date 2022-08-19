Piper Sandler Lowers Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $39.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.29.
Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %
TVTX stock opened at $26.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $31.65.
Travere Therapeutics Company Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.
