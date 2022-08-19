Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Shares Up 7.3%

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Piraeus Financial Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26.

Piraeus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, contract farming, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, photovoltaic park, trade credit, business premises, and corporate insurances.

Featured Stories

