Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Director Acquires $87,000.00 in Stock

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) Director Mary Guilfoile purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pitney Bowes Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE PBI opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $610.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.49 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $988,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 45,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 31,313 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 21,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.