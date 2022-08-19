Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Acquired by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 379,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 26,253 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 179,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 18,781 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,325 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $167,000. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PAA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,515. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

