Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Shares Down 2%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.80. 24,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 101,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Planet Green Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83.

Insider Activity at Planet Green

In other news, CEO Bin Zhou bought 880,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $1,416,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,942,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,006,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Planet Green

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef products; and engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

