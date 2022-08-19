Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) versus CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) and CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Planet Labs PBC has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CalAmp has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and CalAmp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Labs PBC N/A -39.61% -21.12% CalAmp -13.60% -20.41% -3.53%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Labs PBC $131.21 million 13.04 -$137.12 million N/A N/A CalAmp $295.84 million 0.78 -$27.99 million ($1.08) -5.92

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and CalAmp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CalAmp has higher revenue and earnings than Planet Labs PBC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.3% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of CalAmp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of CalAmp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Planet Labs PBC and CalAmp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Labs PBC 0 0 5 0 3.00 CalAmp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Planet Labs PBC presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.99%. CalAmp has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 79.97%. Given CalAmp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CalAmp is more favorable than Planet Labs PBC.

Summary

CalAmp beats Planet Labs PBC on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems. It serves agriculture, mapping, forestry, and finance and insurance, as well as federal, state, and local government bodies. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products. It provides CalAmp Telematics Cloud platform, such as cloud-based application enablement and telematics service platforms that facilitate integration of its own applications, as well as those of third parties, through open application programming interfaces; and software as a service application, as well as provides tracking and monitoring services within fleet management, supply chain integrity, and international vehicle location. The company also offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things marketplace, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. In addition, it offers professional services, including project management, engineering services, and installation services. The company sells its products and services to customers in the automotive, telecommunications, industrial equipment, transportation and logistics, government and municipalities, insurance, auto dealers, original equipment manufacturers, and leasing companies. It markets through direct sales organization, channel partner program, original equipment manufacturers, and independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as its websites and digital platform. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

