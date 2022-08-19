Playcent (PCNT) Price Reaches $0.0158 on Top Exchanges

Playcent (PCNT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $456,743.69 and $17,278.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Playcent

PCNT is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal.

Playcent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

