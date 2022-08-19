PlotX Market Capitalization Achieves $1.80 Million (PLOT)

PlotX (PLOT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, PlotX has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. PlotX has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $139,762.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlotX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PlotX

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlotX is plotx.io. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PlotX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

