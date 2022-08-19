PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PNM Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

PNM stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.42.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $966,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

