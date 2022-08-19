Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $141.89

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 141.89 ($1.71) and traded as high as GBX 151.91 ($1.84). Polar Capital Global Financials Trust shares last traded at GBX 150.40 ($1.82), with a volume of 226,880 shares changing hands.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 141.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 154.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £502.93 million and a P/E ratio of 524.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 15.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Polar Capital Global Financials Trust

About Polar Capital Global Financials Trust

In other news, insider Robert Kyprianou acquired 5,804 shares of Polar Capital Global Financials Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £8,009.52 ($9,678.01).

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

