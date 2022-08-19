Polychain Monsters Trading 2.2% Lower This Week (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Polychain Monsters has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and $446,086.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for $1.32 or 0.00006152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polychain Monsters alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,401.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003661 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00127074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00033078 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00074917 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

PMON is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polychain Monsters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polychain Monsters and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.