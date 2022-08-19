Poodl Token (POODL) Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week

Poodl Token (POODL) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. Poodl Token has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $10,995.00 worth of Poodl Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Poodl Token has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Poodl Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.00786834 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Poodl Token
The Reddit community for Poodl Token is https://reddit.com/r/POODLTOKEN. Poodl Token’s official Twitter account is @POODLETOKEN.
Poodl Token Coin Trading
