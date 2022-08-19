Poolz Finance Market Cap Achieves $5.61 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $566,001.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00007013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.58 or 0.00781807 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,712,410 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__.

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

