Popsicle Finance (ICE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $165,868.00

Popsicle Finance (ICE) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Popsicle Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and $165,868.00 worth of Popsicle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Popsicle Finance has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One Popsicle Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Popsicle Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,539.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003729 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00127477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00033309 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00074668 BTC.

Popsicle Finance Coin Profile

Popsicle Finance (ICE) is a coin. Popsicle Finance’s total supply is 11,248,229 coins and its circulating supply is 12,909,630 coins. Popsicle Finance’s official Twitter account is @PopsicleFinance.

Popsicle Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iDice is a dice gambling Dapp powered by the Ethereum network. iDice allows players to, place bets in units of Ether. Bet on the house by holding iDice tokens. 100% of all profit iDice earns is distributed amongst token holders, proportional to the number of tokens they hold. iDice token holders enjoy the advantage of the house edge always being in their favor. Token holders should always return a profit according to the law of large numbers. The house edge will be set competitively and token holders have an expected value that is always equivalent to the house edge. iDice has a fully transparent source code available at etherscan.io. iDice does not require deposits nor sign ups. The payout of games is always immediate. It is the first blockchain dice game to incorporate mobile applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popsicle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Popsicle Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Popsicle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Popsicle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Popsicle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.