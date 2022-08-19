Port Finance (PORT) Price Hits $0.0880

Port Finance (PORT) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Port Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0880 or 0.00000413 BTC on exchanges. Port Finance has a total market capitalization of $190,456.64 and $234,433.00 worth of Port Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Port Finance has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.70 or 0.00792355 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Port Finance Profile
Port Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,165,000 coins. Port Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Port Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Port Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Port Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.