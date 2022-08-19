Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a market perform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Poshmark from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Poshmark to $22.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Poshmark presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Poshmark Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ POSH opened at $12.24 on Monday. Poshmark has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $950.89 million, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20.

Insider Activity at Poshmark

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Poshmark had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Poshmark will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Poshmark news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $21,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,971,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,298,029.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Poshmark news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $21,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,971,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,298,029.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $45,945.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,212,361 shares of company stock valued at $23,770,851. 37.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Poshmark

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,832 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 38,272 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,757 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,247 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Poshmark

(Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.