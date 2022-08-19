Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Price Tops $0.88

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00004109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a market cap of $175,964.55 and $7,687.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00787174 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f.

Buying and Selling Power Index Pool Token

