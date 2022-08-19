Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $104.34

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$104.34 and traded as low as C$101.32. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$102.77, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBH. Desjardins cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Premium Brands to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$134.27.
Premium Brands Stock Down 2.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$97.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$104.23.
Premium Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.35%.
About Premium Brands
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.
