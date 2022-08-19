Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in MSCI by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in MSCI by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $499.98 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $442.86 and a 200-day moving average of $464.76.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.25.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

