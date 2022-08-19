Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.39-$2.59 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Primoris Services to $27.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.
Primoris Services Price Performance
NASDAQ PRIM opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $29.38.
Primoris Services Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 5.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Primoris Services during the second quarter worth $280,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $298,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 44.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Primoris Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primoris Services (PRIM)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.