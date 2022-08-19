PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PRV.UN. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.90 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$1.80 and a 12 month high of C$2.45.

About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

