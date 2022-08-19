PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PRV.UN. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.90 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get PRO Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

CVE:PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$1.80 and a 12 month high of C$2.45.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.