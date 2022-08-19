Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BGNE. Zeal Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 266.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 194,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,098,000 after purchasing an additional 141,646 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 563.0% in the 4th quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,760,000 after purchasing an additional 90,143 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,174,000 after purchasing an additional 53,560 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, BSN Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth about $11,758,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $177.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.25.

In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $46,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $46,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $484,185.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,740 shares of company stock worth $1,124,135 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

