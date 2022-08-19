Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 8.6% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 43,617.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 666,040 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $491.77 on Friday. Elevance Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.65.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.30.

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

