Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.2 %

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $203.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.32. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $118,714.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,621,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $2,272,489. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

