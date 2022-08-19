Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $220.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.31. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

