Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,088 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,254 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 800,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $169,855,000 after buying an additional 128,098 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 11,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target Stock Performance

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $173.05 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

