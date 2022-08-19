Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,361 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,963 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,729 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,606,000 after buying an additional 17,825 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $168.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.58 and its 200 day moving average is $164.69. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

