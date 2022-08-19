Profund Advisors LLC Sells 8,880 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,937 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,450 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,219,970,000 after acquiring an additional 431,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,461,679 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $516,620,000 after purchasing an additional 201,401 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,434,956 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $324,912,000 after purchasing an additional 399,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 111.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,333,666 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $336,367,000 after buying an additional 1,754,560 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,608 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $248,031,000 after buying an additional 96,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Price Performance

CTXS stock opened at $103.19 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.77 and a 200 day moving average of $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citrix Systems Profile

Separately, StockNews.com cut Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

