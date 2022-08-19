Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3,382.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after buying an additional 18,195,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

