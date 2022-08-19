Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives $56.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRGS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average of $46.45.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,254 shares of company stock valued at $532,176 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter worth $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter worth $108,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 139.2% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

