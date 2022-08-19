Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $127.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Progressive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.62.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $128.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 91.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.78. Progressive has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $128.58.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

