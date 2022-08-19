Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $127.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Progressive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.62.
Progressive Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $128.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 91.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.78. Progressive has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $128.58.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progressive (PGR)
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.