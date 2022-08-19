Project Pai Market Capitalization Reaches $1.77 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $222.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00056719 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000192 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,813,077,949 coins and its circulating supply is 1,609,987,148 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai.

Project Pai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

