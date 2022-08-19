ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $28,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
Raytheon Technologies Price Performance
Shares of RTX opened at $94.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.80. The company has a market capitalization of $139.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.
Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.