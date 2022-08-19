ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of National Fuel Gas worth $26,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,045,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,278,000 after acquiring an additional 56,298 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6,868.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,305,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,617,000 after acquiring an additional 38,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,558,000 after acquiring an additional 24,354 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

NFG opened at $72.77 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank restated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Articles

