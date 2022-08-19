ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU) Trading Down 4.7%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.94 and last traded at $20.02. Approximately 2,516 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90.
