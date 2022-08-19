ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading 3% Higher

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) shares rose 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 3,475,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 74,502,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,906,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,250.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 535,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 495,781 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,376,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,303,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

