ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 213,198 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 51% compared to the typical daily volume of 141,459 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $438,000. SCEP Management Ltd bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,785,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,542,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 70,218 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

Shares of SQQQ stock traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $36.66. 106,210,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,845,523. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $67.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

