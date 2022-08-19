ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €20.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.41) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.00 ($9.18) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($12.45) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays set a €10.75 ($10.97) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.29) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.80 ($10.00) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €8.00 ($8.17) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €7.77 ($7.93) and a 52 week high of €17.03 ($17.37). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

