Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Prudential Financial by 87.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,787,000 after buying an additional 109,895 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its position in Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 38,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Prudential Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 31.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $105.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

