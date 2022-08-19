Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,059 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $12,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 539,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,371,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 172,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $105.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

