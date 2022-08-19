PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Blake D. Moret Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $975,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,614,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,179,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
PTC Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $122.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $136.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of PTC
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PTC Company Profile
PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PTC (PTC)
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.