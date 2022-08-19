PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Blake D. Moret Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $975,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,614,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,179,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $122.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $136.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

