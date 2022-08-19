Public Mint Price Down 15.2% Over Last Week (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $9,047.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00033330 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,994,897 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Buying and Selling Public Mint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

