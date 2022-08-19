Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson Sells 830 Shares

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $352.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.14. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $292.32 and a 1 year high of $421.76.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.33.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

