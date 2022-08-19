Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.00-$15.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $352.89. The company had a trading volume of 17,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,114. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $292.32 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.47 and a 200 day moving average of $347.14. The company has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $367.33.

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Public Storage by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

