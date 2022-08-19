Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $367.33.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $352.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $292.32 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.14. The stock has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,918.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

