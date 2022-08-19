PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 748,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,506 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.32% of PulteGroup worth $31,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in PulteGroup by 316.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHM. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.21.

Shares of PHM traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.74. The company had a trading volume of 22,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,024. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.18. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

